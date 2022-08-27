T.N. reports 539 fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 539 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which took the total number of cases reported in the State to 35,66,101.

There was a small rise in cases in Chennai with 90 persons testing positive, when compared to 79 the previous day. Coimbatore reported 69 fresh cases and Erode 42. Chengalpattu and Salem logged 40 cases each. A total of 36 persons tested positive in Krishnagiri. Ariyalur and Tenkasi had no fresh case. As many as 21 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

A total of 628 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries stood at 35,22,660 in the State.

The State had a total of 5,407 active cases, of which 2,255 were in Chennai.

A total of 23,231 samples were tested, which took the number of samples tested till date to 6,87,98,968.