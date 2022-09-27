T.N. reports 537 fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. In Chennai, 105 persons tested positive, followed by 49 in Chengalpattu and 46 in Coimbatore. There were 27 cases in Kanniyakumari, 26 in Tiruvallur, 22 in Kancheepuram and 21 each in Krishnagiri and Salem. Virudhunagar logged 20 fresh cases. There were fewer than 10 cases each in 21 districts.

The fresh cases took the State’s total tally to 35,81,516. A total of 502 persons, including 108 in Chennai, were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 35,37,998.

There were 5,472 active cases in the State. This included 2,395 in Chennai, 434 in Chengalpattu, 325 in Coimbatore and 231 in Kanniyakumari.

As many as 15,465 samples were tested. So far, a total of 6,93,79,126 samples were tested in the State.