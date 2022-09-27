T.N. reports 537 fresh cases of COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 27, 2022 23:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. In Chennai, 105 persons tested positive, followed by 49 in Chengalpattu and 46 in Coimbatore. There were 27 cases in Kanniyakumari, 26 in Tiruvallur, 22 in Kancheepuram and 21 each in Krishnagiri and Salem. Virudhunagar logged 20 fresh cases. There were fewer than 10 cases each in 21 districts.

The fresh cases took the State’s total tally to 35,81,516. A total of 502 persons, including 108 in Chennai, were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 35,37,998.

There were 5,472 active cases in the State. This included 2,395 in Chennai, 434 in Chengalpattu, 325 in Coimbatore and 231 in Kanniyakumari.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 15,465 samples were tested. So far, a total of 6,93,79,126 samples were tested in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app