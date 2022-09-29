T.N. reports  535 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kallakurichi and Tirupattur had nil fresh case

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 29, 2022 01:05 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 535 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Two districts — Kallakurichi and Tirupattur — had no fresh case and 20 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each.

A total of 104 persons tested positive in Chennai, taking the total number of cases reported to 7,90,286. There were 54 cases in Chengalpattu and 43 in Coimbatore. Tiruvallur logged 28 cases and Kanniyakumari 26. Kancheepuram and Krishnagiri reported 23 cases each.

The State has reported 35,82,051 cases so far. Another 509 persons were discharged. The number of persons currently under treatment stood at 5,498. This included 2,389 active cases in Chennai, 434 in Chengalpattu, 331 in Coimbatore and 222 in Kanniyakumari.

As many as 15,628 samples were tested. So far, a total of 6,93,94,754 samples were tested in the State.

