T.N. reports 533 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

State logs 479 persons recoveries; three districts had no fresh case

Tamil Nadu reported 533 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Saturday.

Of the 38 districts, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Tirupattur had no fresh case. Chennai continued to report over 100 cases. As many as 116 persons tested positive in the city, taking the overall tally to 7,89,847. Chengalpattu reported 53 cases, Coimbatore 32, Kanniyakumari 29 and Tiruvallur 27. There were 23 cases in Salem, 21 cases in Krishnagiri and 20 each in Kancheepuram and Ranipet.

The State has reported 35,79,901 cases so far. With two new deaths, the toll in the State stood at The toll stood at 38,046. A 68-year-old man from Kanniyakumari, who had diabetes and hypertension, died at the Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital on Friday due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and co-morbidities. An 87-year-old woman from Chennai who had systemic hypertension died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday due to COVID-19, viral pneumonia, respiratory failure, co-morbidity and COVID-19 pneumonia. As many as 479 persons were discharged. The number of active cases rose to 5,349. Of these, Chennai accounted for 2,392 active cases. Chengalpattu had 427 active cases, Coimbatore 360 and Kanniyakumari 230.

A total of 16,673 samples were tested. According to Friday’s data, Tiruppur had the highest positivity rate in the State at 6.5%. Four other districts had a positivity rate of six percent and above — Chengalpattu (6.0%), Krishnagiri (6.3%), the Nilgiris (6.1%) and Ranipet (6.4%).

A total of 176 oxygen-supported beds, 227 non-oxygen beds and 50 ICU beds were currently occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.