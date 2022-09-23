T.N. reports 529 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 remained above 500 for the third consecutive day in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The State reported 529 fresh cases and two deaths.

Chennai logged 111 cases, while there were 57 cases in Chengalpattu and 34 in Coimbatore. Ramanathapuram and Tirupattur had no new case. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 35,79,368.

An 80-year-old man from Chengalpattu, who had Alzheimer’s disease, was admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on September 18 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty. He died on September 22 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 67-year-old man from Tiruvallur, who had diabetes, systemic hypertension, old cerebrovascular accident and gastric adenocarcinoma with skin metastasis, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on September 10 with complaints of fever, cough, shortness of breath and myalgia. He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 16 and died on September 21 due to aspiration pneumonitis, co-morbidities and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The State has reported 38,044 deaths due to COVID-19 so far.

A total of 463 people were discharged on Friday. The number of people under treatment stood at 5,297. A total of 16,927 samples were tested.