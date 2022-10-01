T.N. reports 522 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Another 522 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

After reporting fewer than 100 cases on Thursday, Chennai's daily count again exceeded 100. A total of 104 persons tested positive for the infection in the city.

There were 50 cases in Chengalpattu and 38 in Coimbatore. Kanniyakumari logged 31 cases.

The State’s overall tally of cases so far stood at 35,83,104. As many as 533 persons were discharged. The active caseload dipped marginally to 5,496. Of this, Chennai accounted for 2,375 active cases.

A total of 15,386 samples were tested.