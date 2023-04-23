ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. reports 519 fresh COVID-19 cases

April 23, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

File photo | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu reported 519 fresh COVID-19 and one death on Saturday. A 64-year-old male from Namakkal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19, was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, Salem, with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing on April 20. He had diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia and septic shock. Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 104, Coimbatore 72 and Chengalpattu logged 35. One person who returned from Singapore and another from Indonesia also tested positive. The State has reported 36,05,384 cases so far and 38,062 deaths. As many as 502 persons were discharged after treatment. Active cases stood at 3,676, of which Chennai accounted for 860 and Coimbatore 435. A total of 6,849 samples were tested in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US