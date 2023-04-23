T.N. reports 519 fresh COVID-19 cases

April 23, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu reported 519 fresh COVID-19 and one death on Saturday. A 64-year-old male from Namakkal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19, was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, Salem, with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing on April 20. He had diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia and septic shock. Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 104, Coimbatore 72 and Chengalpattu logged 35. One person who returned from Singapore and another from Indonesia also tested positive. The State has reported 36,05,384 cases so far and 38,062 deaths. As many as 502 persons were discharged after treatment. Active cases stood at 3,676, of which Chennai accounted for 860 and Coimbatore 435. A total of 6,849 samples were tested in the State.