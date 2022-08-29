T.N. reports 512 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Tamil Nadu reported 512 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 77, followed by Coimbatore (67). There were 36 cases in Salem and 34 in Chengalpattu. Erode logged 32 cases and Krishnagiri 28. One district - Perambalur - reported no fresh case of COVID-19, and 20 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. The fresh infections took the State’s overall tally so far to 35,67,672.

A 73-year-old man, who had diabetes, systemic hypertension, coronary artery disease and diabetic nephropathy, was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem, on August 24 with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 19. He died on August 28 due to respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The State has so far reported 38,035 deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 575 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 35,24,433.

There were 5,204 active cases in the State, including 2,241 in Chennai and 516 in Coimbatore. As many as 20,306 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,88,64,533.