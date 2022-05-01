T.N. reports 49 fresh COVID-19 cases

Active cases stood at 513 in the State; over 12 lakh vaccinated

Active cases stood at 513 in the State; over 12 lakh vaccinated

Tamil Nadu reported 49 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The cases were reported in nine of the 38 districts.

A total of 36 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai. While there were six cases in Chengalpattu, the remaining seven districts– Coimbatore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruvallur and Vellore– reported a single case each. The overall tally of cases in the State stood at 34,53,932.

Another 43 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,15,394. Deaths due to COVID-19 continued to be nil in the State.

There were a total of 513 active cases in the State. Chennai accounted for 347 active cases and Chengalpattu 57.

A total of 18,403 samples were tested in the State. According to Friday’s data, Chennai’s positivity rate dropped to 0.9%. Chengalpattu had a positivity rate of 1.2%.

Vaccination count

The 28th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp covered a total of 12,25,325 persons. This included 4,88,631 persons aged 18-44, 2,46,406 persons aged 45-59 and 2,13,264 children aged 12-14.

Of the 12,25,325 persons, 2,20,186 received the first dose and 9,33,932 received the second. Apart from them, 71,207 persons received the precautionary dose. With this, the State’s first dose coverage in the 18-plus age group stood at 92.71% and the second dose coverage stood at 79.03%.

The overall coverage so far, in both government and private vaccination centres, stood at 10,81,62,934.