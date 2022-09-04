T.N. reports 473 fresh COVID-19 cases

Active cases stood at 5,034 in State

A total of 473 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. This took the total number of cases reported in the State to 35,70,097.

As many as 82 persons tested positive in Chennai, followed by 61 persons in Coimbatore. While Kanniyakumari reported 33 cases, Chengalpattu logged 32. There were fewer than 10 cases each in 21 districts and three districts — Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram — reported nil cases.

A total of 495 persons were discharged after treatment. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 35,27,027.

At present, there were 5,034 active cases in the State. This included 2,141 cases in Chennai, 479 in Coimbatore, 250 in Chengalpattu, 242 in Erode, 236 in Salem and 222 in Kanniyakumari.

A total of 20,498 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the State to 6,89,63,214.