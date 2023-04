April 26, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Fresh COVID-19 cases dipped to 470 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Chennai logged 94 cases, Coimbatore 55, Salem 38, and Chengalpattu 31. While 525 persons were discharged after treatment, 3,585 persons were under treatment. A total of 6,718 samples were tested in the State.