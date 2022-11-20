T.N. reports 47 fresh cases of COVID-19; 21 districts log nil case 

November 20, 2022 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

TA total of 47 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Of the 38 districts, 21 had no fresh case. The remaining districts logged cases in single digits. Seven persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 83 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries in the State to 35,55,254.

As of date, 515 persons were under treatment across the State, and 23 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
  3. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  4. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  5. Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 7,899 samples were tested. So far, 6,99,31,950 samples have been tested in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US