T.N. reports 47 fresh cases of COVID-19; 21 districts log nil case 

TA total of 47 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
Of the 38 districts, 21 had no fresh case. The remaining districts logged cases in single digits. Seven persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai.
As many as 83 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries in the State to 35,55,254.
As of date, 515 persons were under treatment across the State, and 23 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.
A total of 7,899 samples were tested. So far, 6,99,31,950 samples have been tested in the State.
