T.N. reports 439 fresh COVID-19 cases, single fatality

Active cases dip to 6,393; total recoveries touch 34,04,611

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to fall in Tamil Nadu with 439 persons testing positive on Sunday. The State recorded a single fatality.

Six of the 38 districts– Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Theni and Tirupattur– had no fresh cases of COVID-19. A total of 21 districts had fewer than 10 cases each, of which four– Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Ranipet and Tenkasi– recorded a single case each.

A total of 119 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. There were 66 cases in Coimbatore, 51 in Chengalpattu and 22 in the Nilgiris. With this, the State’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 34,49,007.

The sole death was reported in Nagapattinam. The State’s toll stood at 38,003.

With the discharge of 1,209 persons, the total recoveries reached 34,04,611. The number of active cases further dropped to 6,393. Chennai had a total of 1,511 active cases, Coimbatore 860 and Chengalpattu 623.

A total of 60,707 samples were tested in the State. So far, a total of 6,43,42,340 samples were tested.

Due to administrative reasons, two private laboratories– Anderson Diagnostics and Labs, Krishnagiri and Huma Specialists Hospital and Research Centre Pvt Ltd, Chennai– have been removed temporarily from the ICMR list of approved labs for COVID-19 testing, according to the bulletin issued by the Health department.

Vaccination count

The daily vaccination numbers fell to 8,153 in the State. Among those vaccinated were 4,378 persons aged 18-44. The coverage of government vaccination centres till date stood at 9,67,07,857.