T.N. reports 42 fresh COVID-19 cases

Active cases stood at 438 in the State

Tamil Nadu reported 42 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Nine of the 38 districts reported fresh cases.

A total of 24 persons tested positive in Chennai. So far, the city has recorded 7,52,029 cases. There were five cases in Chengalpattu, four in Tiruvallur and two each in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram. Among those who tested positive was a returnee from Delhi.

The State’s overall tally of cases stood at 34,54,512. A total of 43 persons were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,16,049. The number of active cases stood at 438, of which Chennai accounted for 223, followed by Chengalpattu (114).

A total of 15,926 samples were tested in the State, taking the total number of samples tested till date to 6,63,56,068.

According to Wednesday’s data, Chengalpattu’s positivity rate stood at 1.3% followed by Chennai at 1.0%.