T.N. reports 419 COVID-19 cases, one death

A total of 419 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and one person succumbed to the infection in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

All 38 districts reported fresh cases. Out of this, 25 had fewer than 10 cases each.

Chennai continued to report above 90 cases for the second consecutive day. A total of 96 persons tested positive for the infection in the city. Coimbatore logged 60 cases, while there were 29 cases in Chengalpattu, 21 in Kanyakumari and 20 each in Erode and Tiruvallur. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally till now to 35,74,933.

A 50-year-old man from Cuddalore who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Cuddalore on September 8 with complaints of fever and cough for two days and difficulty in breathing for three days. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 10. He died on September 10 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. The State has so far recorded 38,039 deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 444 persons were discharged after treatment in the State. The total recoveries so far reached 35,32,109. The active caseload stood at 4,785. Of this, Chennai had an active caseload of 2,230.

As many as 16,570 samples were tested in the State. According to Tuesday’s data, Coimbatore had the highest positivity rate in the State at 7.0%.