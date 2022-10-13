T.N. reports 302 fresh COVID-19 cases, 406 recoveries

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reported 302 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This took the State’s overall tally to 35,87,861. As many as 77 persons tested positive in Chennai. There were 22 cases in Chengalpattu and 21 in Coimbatore. Of the 38 districts, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Theni and Tirupattur did not report any fresh infection. A total of 406 persons were discharged in the State.

This took the total recoveries so far to 35,45,467. The State’s active caseload stood at 4,346, of which Chennai had 2,216 cases, Chengalpattu 243 and Coimbatore 237. A total of 12,481 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested to 6,95,79,970.

According to Tuesday’s data, Ranipet had the highest positivity rate in the State at 5.1%.