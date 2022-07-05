T.N. reports 2,654 fresh cases of COVID-19

July 05, 2022 00:58 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 2,654 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. While Chennai continued to log over 1,000 cases, four districts - Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tiruchi - reported over 100 cases each.

As many as 1,066 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai. Chengalpattu followed with 375 cases, while there were 144 cases in Coimbatore, 135 in Tiruvallur and 102 in Tiruchi. Eleven districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The State’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 34,85,429. Another 1,542 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to 34,31,787.

The fresh cases pushed the active caseload to over 15,000. Presently, 15,616 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 in the State. Of them, 6,534 were in Chennai and 2,406 in Chengalpattu. Tiruvallur had a total of 819 active cases, while Coimbatore accounted for 798 active cases.

As many as 30,545 samples were tested. The overall test positivity rate stood at 8.7%. According to Sunday’s data, nine districts had over 10% positivity rate each - Virudhunagar (14.9%), Tirunelveli (13.4%), Chengalpattu (12.8%), Chennai (12.0%), Ranipet (11.6%), Tiruvallur (11.5%), Coimbatore (11.4%), Kanyakumari (10.5%), Madurai (10.4%).