T.N. reports 255 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 255 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The State’s overall positivity rate rose to 2.1%.

The fresh infections were reported in 19 out of the 38 districts. Chennai remained on top of the table with 127 new cases, taking its overall tally of cases so far to 7,53,650. Chengalpattu followed with 44 cases, while there were 16 cases in Tiruvallur, 15 in Kancheepuram and 14 in Coimbatore.

This took the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the State to 34,57,637. A total of 134 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries so far to 34,18,159.

The number of active cases rose to 1,453. Of this, Chennai’s active caseload stood at 781, while Chengalapattu accounted for 246 active cases. There were 81 persons under treatment in Coimbatore, 70 in Tiruvallur and 69 in Kancheepuram.

A total of 12,081 samples were tested in the State. As per Sunday’s data, Chengalpattu’s positivity rate was 4.5%, followed by Chennai (4.1%). Coimbatore accounted for a positivity rate of 3.5%.

As of date, 99 beds - 42 oxygen-supported, 50 non-oxygen and seven intensive care unit beds - were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. Of this, Chennai had the highest bed occupancy at 58.