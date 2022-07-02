T.N. reports 2,533 COVID-19 cases

Chennai logs over 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day

Chennai logs over 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day

A total of 2,533 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Chennai recorded over 1,000 cases for the second day in a row.

As many as 1,059 persons tested positive in the city, taking the total number of infections to 7,63,525.

In Chengalpattu, 393 persons tested positive, taking the district’s tally till date to 2,40,284. There were 142 cases in Tiruvallur, 117 in Coimbatore, 88 in Kanniyakumari and 87 in Kancheepuram.

A total of 12 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

With this, the State’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 34,80,103. As many as 1,372 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,28,758.

The fresh cases pushed the active caseload in the State to 13,319. Chennai’s active cases climbed to 5,603 and Chengalpattu’s stood at 2,185. There were 774 active cases in Coimbatore and 721 active cases in Tiruvallur.

A total of 33,246 samples were tested in the State. So far, 6,72,13,395 samples have been tested.

The overall positivity rate stood at 7.6%. According to Friday’s data, Chennai and three districts accounted for a positivity rate of over 10% each. Chengalpattu topped the chart with a positivity rate of 14.3%, followed by Tiruvallur (12.9%), Virudhunagar (11.8%) and Chennai (11.4%).