T.N. reports 253 fresh cases of COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 19, 2022 00:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 253 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. While 64 persons tested positive in Chennai, there were 21 cases in Chengalpattu. Coimbatore logged 17 cases followed by Tiruvallur with 14 cases. There were 10 cases in Tirunelveli. Of the remaining districts, five had no fresh cases and 28 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

A total of 301 persons were discharged after treatment. Of the 4,026 active cases in the State, Chennai had 2,098 active cases. There were 199 active cases in Chengalpattu and 195 in Coimbatore. Krishnagiri and Kanniyakumari had 123 and 122 active cases respectively, and Tiruchi had 103 active cases.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As many as 10,827 samples were tested in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app