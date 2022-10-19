T.N. reports 253 fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 253 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. While 64 persons tested positive in Chennai, there were 21 cases in Chengalpattu. Coimbatore logged 17 cases followed by Tiruvallur with 14 cases. There were 10 cases in Tirunelveli. Of the remaining districts, five had no fresh cases and 28 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

A total of 301 persons were discharged after treatment. Of the 4,026 active cases in the State, Chennai had 2,098 active cases. There were 199 active cases in Chengalpattu and 195 in Coimbatore. Krishnagiri and Kanniyakumari had 123 and 122 active cases respectively, and Tiruchi had 103 active cases.

As many as 10,827 samples were tested in the State.