T.N. reports 235 fresh cases of COVID-19

Tamil Nadu reported 235 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Six districts — Kallakurichi, Karur, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Tirupattur — had no fresh case. There were 57 cases in Chennai, 21 in Chengalpattu, 15 in Coimbatore, 13 in Kanniyakumari and 12 in Tiruvallur. Krishnagiri had 11 cases. Kancheepuram and Virudhunagar logged 10 cases each.

The State has reported 35,90,016 cases so far. As many as 408 persons were discharged after treatment. The active caseload stood at 3,692. In Chennai’s, 1,898 persons were under treatment. As many as 10,529 samples were tested across the State.