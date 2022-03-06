T.N. reports 223 COVID-19 cases, one death

596 persons discharged; 6.81 lakh got vaccinated in the 23rd mega vaccination camp

Tamil Nadu reported 223 fresh cases of COVID-19 and a single death on Saturday.

With a total of 51,796 samples tested, the overall positivity rate fell to 0.4%. Of the 38 districts, seven– Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet and Tenkasi– had no fresh cases. A total of 27 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

There were 67 cases in Chennai 29 in Coimbatore, 23 in Chengalpattu and 12 in Tiruvallur. The State recorded a single fatality due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day. The lone death was in Coimbatore. So far, the State has recorded 34,50,817 cases and 38,012 deaths.

As many as 596 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to date to 34,09,674. The number of persons currently under treatment dropped to 3,131. Of this, Chennai accounted for 800 active cases Coimbatore 432 and Chengalpattu 337. Seven districts had fewer than 10 active cases each, with the least being in Mayiladuthurai (two).

Vaccination camp

With nearly 6.81 lakh persons taking their vaccine during the 23rd mega COVID-19 vaccination camp on Saturday, the State’s first dose coverage stood at 91.70% and second dose coverage reached 73.46%.

A total of 6,81,977 persons were vaccinated during the camp, of which, 99,597 got their first dose and 5,54,088 their second. The precautionary doses were administered to 28,292 persons, a press release said.