T.N. reports 22 fresh cases of COVID-19

Number of active cases stands at 228

A total of 22 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, including 12 in Chennai.

While 21 cases were reported in eight of the 38 districts of the State, a returnee from the U.K. tested positive for the infection during airport surveillance.

Madurai and Tiruvallur reported two cases each, while Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli reported a single case each.

So far, the State has recorded 34,53,210 COVID-19 cases. No death was reported on Friday.

Another 24 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 34,14,957.

Currently, 228 persons are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, including 92 in Chennai, 32 in Chengalpattu and 19 in Coimbatore. Ten districts have no active cases.

As many as 17,133 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,59,08,398.

Thirteen beds in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals are currently occupied, including three oxygen-supported beds and three non-oxygen beds in Chennai. The Intensive Care Unit bed occupancy has dropped to zero in Chennai.