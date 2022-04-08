T.N. logs 22 fresh cases of COVID-19, nil deaths

New cases seen in 9 districts; 13 districts had zero active cases

New cases seen in 9 districts; 13 districts had zero active cases

A total of 22 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. A majority of the districts continued to report nil fresh cases.Twenty-two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. A majority of the districts continued to report nil fresh cases.

Fresh cases were reported in nine districts - 10 in Chennai, three each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore, and one each in Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur and Tiruchi.

The overall case tally stood at 34,53,033. The State continued to report nil deaths due to COVID-19.

Thirty-two persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries so far stood at 34,14,771.

A total of 237 persons were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 across the State. Chennai’s active caseload dropped below 100, with 98 persons currently undergoing treatment. There were 29 active cases in Chengalpattu and 17 in Coimbatore. A total of 13 districts had zero active cases, while 20 districts had fewer than 10 each.

As many as 20,982 samples were tested. So far, 6,57,78,227 samples have been tested in the State.

According to data provided by the Health Department, of the 5,78,91,000 eligible people above 18 years of age, 5,34,46,250 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 92.32% coverage. The second dose coverage stood at 76.95%.

Of the 12,585 Village Panchayats, 3,292 had achieved 100% coverage (persons who had received at least one dose of the vaccine). Of the 121 Municipalities, 27 had reached 100% coverage.

On Friday, COVID-19 vaccines were administered to a total of 28,662 people.

A total of 237 persons are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 across the State