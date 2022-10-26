T.N. reports 183 fresh cases of COVID-19

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
October 26, 2022 22:00 IST

A total of 183 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. With this, the State has so far registered 35,91,226 COVID-19 cases.

Chennai reported 47 cases followed by 17 cases in Chengalpattu, 11 in Tiruvallur and 10 in Coimbatore. There were no new cases in eight districts.

A total of 386 persons, including 207 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries till now to 35,50,645. The State’s active caseload stood at 2,533. Of this, Chennai accounted for 1,067 active cases. A total of 8,994 samples were tested in the State.

