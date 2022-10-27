T.N. reports 179 cases of COVID-19

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
October 27, 2022 22:27 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases so far to 35,91,405. Chennai’s active caseload dipped below 1,000 with 891 persons currently under treatment for COVID-19.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 44 followed by Chengalpattu (16) and Tiruvallur (10). Coimbatore reported nine cases. Five districts - Kallakurichi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Tirupattur and Vellore - had no new cases of COVID-19.

A total of 384 persons of which 220 were in Chennai were discharged after treatment. The total recoveries so far reached 35,51,029. As many as 2,328 persons were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 across the State. There were 125 active cases in Chengalpattu, 104 in Krishnagiri and 100 in Coimbatore. A total of 9,347 samples were tested in the State.

