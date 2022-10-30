T.N. reports 162 fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 162 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Chennai reported 41 cases and Chengalpattu 13. Eight districts reported no fresh infection. The State’s overall tally of cases stood at 35,91,733. As many as 378 persons, including 228 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries in the State to 35,51,787. A total of 8,960 samples were tested in the State. So far, 6,97,57,019 samples have been tested.