T.N. reports 123 new cases of COVID-19

March 31, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of this, Chennai reported 35 cases, while there were 13 cases in Chengalpattu and 12 in Salem. There were 11 cases in Coimbatore. One person who returned from Sri Lanka was among those who tested positive for the infection in the State.

The active caseload crossed 700. A total of 726 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 in the State. Chennai’s active caseload rose to 204. There were 114 active cases in Coimbatore and 92 in Chengalpattu. A total of 86 persons were discharged after treatment.

A total of 3,418 samples were tested.

