T.N. reports 1,146 COVID-19 cases

On a day when fresh coronavirus infections dipped to 1,146 in Tamil Nadu, 13 of 38 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each, with Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur reporting a single case each.

While there were 262 cases in Chennai, Coimbatore’s daily tally dropped below 200 as 188 persons tested positive for the infection. Chengalpattu reported 102 cases, while there were 64 cases in Erode, 49 in Tiruppur, 43 in Salem and 42 in Tiruvallur.

The State has so far recorded 34,42,929 COVID-19 cases. Another eight persons succumbed to the infection. So far, 37,970 persons have succumbed to the infection in the State. All eight of them had co-morbidities. COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight districts — one each in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Dindigul, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvallur and Tiruppur.

As many as 4,229 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 33,84,278. A total of 20,681 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 in the State. Chennai’s active caseload dropped to 3,683, while there were 3,189 active cases in Coimbatore and 1,552 in Chengalpattu.

The number of samples tested in a day stood at 81,145. So far, 6,37,28,093 samples were tested in the State. According to Wednesday’s data, 17 of 38 districts had a positivity rate of less than one per cent.

A total of 76,927 beds were vacant in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across the State. As of date, 931 oxygen-supported beds, 666 non-oxygen beds and 323 intensive care unit beds were occupied.