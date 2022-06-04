T.N. reports 105 fresh cases of COVID-19

Tamil Nadu logged 105 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Of the 38 districts, 14 reported new coronavirus infections.

The State reported over 100 cases for the fourth consecutive day. Chennai accounted for 61 new cases followed by Chengalpattu (13). There were seven cases each in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram. Kanniyakumari, Tiruvallur and Tiruchi logged three cases each. Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Ranipet, Sivagangai and Tirunelveli reported a single case each.

A person who returned from Telangana was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. With this, the State has so far recorded a total of 34,55,976 COVID-19 cases.

Another 62 persons were discharged. This took the total number of recoveries to 34,17,152. The active caseload rose to 799 in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 398 active cases followed by Chengalpattu (258).

The bed occupancy in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals rose to 44 — 16 oxygen beds, 22 non-oxygen beds and six intensive care unit beds. Of this, 34 beds were occupied in Chennai.

According to Friday’s data, Chennai accounted for a positivity of 4.6%, while Tirunelveli had a positivity rate of 1.3% and Chengalpattu had a positivity rate of 1%. A total of 12,752 samples were tested in the State. The total number of samples tested so far stood at 6,66,82,069.