ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

January 03, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 10 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Of this, there were three cases in Chennai, two in Chengalpattu and one each in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Salem and Thoothukudi. The State has so far reported 35,94,466 COVID-19 cases.

Ten persons were discharged after treatment, taking the recoveries so far to 35,56,328. Presently, a total of 89 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 across the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 24 active cases followed by 10 in Coimbatore, nine in Chengalpattu and seven in Kancheepuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 4,986 samples were tested. So far, 7,01,63,027 samples were tested in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US