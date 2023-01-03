T.N. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

January 03, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 10 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Of this, there were three cases in Chennai, two in Chengalpattu and one each in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Salem and Thoothukudi. The State has so far reported 35,94,466 COVID-19 cases.

Ten persons were discharged after treatment, taking the recoveries so far to 35,56,328. Presently, a total of 89 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 across the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 24 active cases followed by 10 in Coimbatore, nine in Chengalpattu and seven in Kancheepuram.

A total of 4,986 samples were tested. So far, 7,01,63,027 samples were tested in the State.