T.N. releases policy for ethanol blending with petrol; focus on encouraging investors to set up units to produce ethanol

March 18, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an effort to encourage investors to set up units to produce ethanol for blending with petrol, the State government on Saturday said that investors can obtain almost all the requisite standard clearances within 30 days.

The Tamil Nadu Ethanol Blending Policy (EBP) 2023, released on Saturday by the Industries Department, said that under the EBP programme, the State will encourage sugar industries to set up molasses-based ethanol plants and improve capacity utilisation. The policy also will present an opportunity for reviving the sugar industry in the State by improving the capacity utilisation of existing plants.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) presently source ethanol from other States, including Maharashtra and Karnataka. Indian Oil Executive Director and State Coordinator for Oil Industry V.C. Asokan, who welcomed the policy, said that at present OMCs were blending up to 12% of ethanol with petrol in the State. “Our target is to increase this to 20% by 2025 and we are increasing storage capacity in our terminals for the same. If units in Tamil Nadu supply ethanol at competitive rates, it would benefit the industry as well as the environment,” he said.

The State currently has installed plant capacity of 664 kilolitres per day (KLPD) specifically to produce fuel grade ethanol under the EBP, with a further 160 KLPD capacity to be developed, in the pipeline. The existing plants and immediate pipeline of projects are molasses-based, and several investors have expressed interest to invest and establish standalone grain-based ethanol plants.

Meanwhile, the State government also released the Tamil Nadu City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy 2023 for the liquefied/ compressed natural gas (CNG) to vehicles and piped natural gas (PNG) to homes. In Tamil Nadu, all 38 districts are to be covered with the CGD network through which around 2.28 crore PNG connections and around 2,785 CNG stations are to be developed. It has an overall investment potential of around ₹35,000 crore. Further, value-added services have an investment potential of ₹500 crore in the natural gas value chain.

The policy aims to promote the adoption of natural gas by the State as a green and clean fuel for which a State-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been formed. The committee, which shall meet once in three months will formulate services and streamline the process for various permissions; make suitable mechanisms for permission from various agencies. It also fixes various charges for road cuts and restorations during laying of pipelines.