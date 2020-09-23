T.N. reiterates demand for early release of IGST dues

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday reiterated its demand to the Centre to clear the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) dues pending to the State, which was to the tune of ₹4,321 crore for 2017-18, at the earliest.
During a video conference meeting of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on IGST on Tuesday, Minister D. Jayakumar (specially deputed to handle GST issues) reiterated the Tamil Nadu government's demand, an official release from Commercial Taxes Secretary Beela Rajesh said.
“During the meeting, it was agreed upon that the pending dues for Tamil Nadu came to the tune of ₹4,321 crore for 2017-18. It would be finalised next month,” a senior official said. As for as Tamil Nadu was concerned, it's demand was clear but other States had some calculations issues, the official said.
The Centre had not apportioned about ₹1.76 lakh crore due to the States as per the GST mechanism for 2017-18 and eventually the GOM was constituted to come up with a mechanism for apportioning the total funds among 12 eligible States.
After consulting and finalising dues pending for each of the eligible States, the GOM on IGST would send its recommendations to the GST Council. The next meeting of the GOM is in the first week of October.
The video conference meeting of the GOM on IGST, chaired by its convenor and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, also discussed the mechanism in sharing the IGST among the States.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath