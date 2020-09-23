T.N. reiterates demand for early release of IGST dues

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday reiterated its demand to the Centre to clear the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) dues pending to the State, which was to the tune of ₹4,321 crore for 2017-18, at the earliest.

During a video conference meeting of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on IGST on Tuesday, Minister D. Jayakumar (specially deputed to handle GST issues) reiterated the Tamil Nadu government's demand, an official release from Commercial Taxes Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

“During the meeting, it was agreed upon that the pending dues for Tamil Nadu came to the tune of ₹4,321 crore for 2017-18. It would be finalised next month,” a senior official said. As for as Tamil Nadu was concerned, it's demand was clear but other States had some calculations issues, the official said.

The Centre had not apportioned about ₹1.76 lakh crore due to the States as per the GST mechanism for 2017-18 and eventually the GOM was constituted to come up with a mechanism for apportioning the total funds among 12 eligible States.

After consulting and finalising dues pending for each of the eligible States, the GOM on IGST would send its recommendations to the GST Council. The next meeting of the GOM is in the first week of October.

The video conference meeting of the GOM on IGST, chaired by its convenor and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, also discussed the mechanism in sharing the IGST among the States.