T.N. records ninth lowest rainfall in October since 1901: IMD

Central and north Tamil Nadu are likely to receive below normal rainfall in November

October 31, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Various places in the State, including Tiruttani, Madhavaram, Chembarambakkam and Poonamallee, received light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

| Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The State recorded the ninth lowest rainfall in October since 1901. Many districts ended with a rain deficit this October as there were no strong weather systems to provide widespread rains.

S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said Tamil Nadu received nearly 9.9 cm of rainfall this October. The month ended with a shortfall in rain by nearly 42% against its normal share of 17.1 cm.

Kanniyakumari was the only district with a whopping excess of 116% of monsoon rainfall in October. While six districts, including Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli, received normal rainfall, most other districts, including Chennai, registered a major deficiency in monsoon rainfall in October.

Mr. Balachandran noted that Tamil Nadu had earlier recorded worst October rains during 2009 with staggering deficit of 65% and a shortfall by 61% in 2016.

Chennai Nungambakkam experienced such poor rainfall for the eighth year in the past 73 years. Similarly, Meenambakkam ended up with a rain shortage in October for the fifth time, he said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has predicted an active phase of Northeast monsoon from November 2. According to the outlook for November, central and northern districts in the State are likely to receive below normal rainfall. Those in the south Tamil Nadu may receive normal or above normal rainfall, he added.

A cyclonic circulation near coastal region will continue to bring rains over the State that may be heavy in south Tamil Nadu . The State may begin to experience fairly widespread rainfall as many places are expected to receive light to moderate rain on November 3. Districts along western ghats and other districts like Madurai, Dindigul and Thoothukudi have chances of heavy rain in one or two places on Friday. Heavy rain may spread to some of the delta districts on Saturday.

Rainfall was intermittent as there were no strong weather systems except for easterly waves in October. On mist formation during recent days, he noted that relatively weak winds at lower level and less cloud cover had led to such phenomenon before rainspell.

Various places in the State, including Tiruttani, Madhavaram, Chembarambakkam and Poonamallee, received light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has forecast that Chennai may receive light to moderate rainfall in some areas till Thursday.

