T.N. records 6,565 cases of dengue; control measures being taken: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu has recorded 6,565 cases of dengue from January 1 to July 24 this year. Cases have started to rise in places including Chennai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Theni, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Namakkal and Thanjavur and control measures are being taken, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Shortly after inaugurating a special medical camp in view of seasonal illnesses in Chennai on Thursday, he said that the Health department along with local bodies continued to take measures to identify diseases such as dengue, jaundice and influenza. Cases of scrub typhus were identified in Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Chennai, while leptospirosis cases were identified in Chennai, Kanyakumari and Tiruvallur. Jaundice was reported in Chennai, Tiruchi and Theni, while influenza cases were identified in Chennai, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram districts. Appropriate preventive measures were being taken.

From January 1 this year, there were 1,481 cases of leptospirosis , 2,639 cases of scrub typhus, 22 persons affected with rabies and 1,750 cases of jaundice in the State, he said.

The Minister said that there were three deaths due to dengue as they did not seek immediate medical help. In view of the north east monsoon in the upcoming months, special medical camps are being held and awareness being created among the people, he said. He added that 476 mobile medical units and 805 RBSK (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram) units were functioning across the State. In case of more than three fever cases in any street, small village or hill village, the teams would conduct medical camps immediately.

Daily fever reports were obtained from 2,972 government and private hospitals in the State. Mosquito control measures were being taken along with the local bodies and 22,384 temporary workers were engaged in measures such as fogging and spraying on a daily basis.

In view of Nipah virus cases in neighbouring State of Kerala, the Minister said that screening of persons travelling from Kerala has been continuing. In particular, permanent camps were set up in five places - Nadugani, Choladi, Thaloor, Nambiyarkunnu and Paalavayal - for surveillance measures, he said.