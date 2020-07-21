T.N. receives ₹83.52 cr. from PM-CARES

The Tamil Nadu government has received ₹83.52 crore from the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and has sanctioned ₹41.32 crore towards expenses incurred for the welfare of migrant labourers in the State.
According to a G.O. issued by Revenue Secretary in this regard, two instalments of funds from PM-CARES have been received by the State government totalling ₹83.52 crore. Sources said the Commissioner of Revenue Administration recommended sanction of ₹41.32 crore for expenses incurred by authorities in 37 districts towards the welfare of migrant labourers since May 20.
The Centre had, in May, announced that ₹1,000 crore would be granted to the States and Union Territories from the PM-CARES Fund for strengthening the existing measures being taken for the welfare of migrant labourers. The funds were to be disbursed in two instalments of ₹500 crore each. The funds were to be distributed through the National Disaster Management Authority to a dedicated bank account opened by each of the States in this regard.
Once sanctioned, the funds would be used by Collectors for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation, making food arrangements, medical treatment and transport arrangements of the migrant workers.
