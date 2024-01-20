T.N. Raj Bhavan petrol bomb case | National Investigation Agency files chargesheet against ‘Karukka’ Vinoth

January 20, 2024 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, January 20, 2024, filed a chargesheet against the lone accused person who was arrested in connection with the hurling of petrol bombs near Tamil Nadu’s Raj Bhavan in Chennai in October last year.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court at Poonamallee, Chennai under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Explosive Substances Act 1908, along with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damages and Loss) Act, 1992.

The NIA said, the charge-sheeted accused, Vinoth alias ‘Karukka’ Vinoth, had hurled two petrol bombs in quick succession at the Raj Bhavan Gate - 1 in Chennai on October 25 last year. The bomb had resulted in explosions and damage to government property.

This was the fourth such incident involving the accused person. Previously, he had thrown petrol bombs at government establishments including a TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlet in T. Nagar, the Teynampet police station and the BJP Tamil Nadu State Head Office in Chennai.

The chargesheet said that in the instant case, the accused person, intending to overawe the Constitutional authority of the State Governor, had stolen petrol from a bike in S.M. Nagar, collected empty liquor bottles to fill them with petrol, and had then walked up from Teynampet to Raj Bhavan, and had hurled two petrol bombs at the Raj Bhavan gate at around 2.40 pm. On-duty police personnel had immediately rushed towards the accused person to restrain him, but the latter had threatened them and had thus deterred them from discharging their duty.

Based on a special report by the police personnel, a case was initially registered at the Guindy Police Station. The case was re-registered by the NIA in November last year.