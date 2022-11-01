T.N. Rains | Water stagnation has reduced in Chennai, says Minister

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said many roads that were previously inundated were clear this year after the construction of new stormwater drains; he said 19,500 workers have been deployed to prevent water stagnation on the roads

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 15:33 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru along with HR & CE Minister seen with Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The number of locations with water stagnation has reduced in various parts of the city because of the development of new stormwater drains, said Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting stormwater drains on Tuesday, Mr. Nehru said more than 19,500 workers have been deployed to prevent water stagnation on the roads.

“Residents have reported that many roads did not have water stagnation after the construction of new stormwater drains. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin spoke with the residents where water stagnation has reduced. Roads in flood-prone areas such as Parangusapuram do not have water stagnation. A control room has been set up in all 15 zones of the city to help residents in flood-prone areas. Teams of Corporation workers have been sent to all areas to reduce water stagnation,” he said.

Pointing to inundation in a few new locations that were not affected by water stagnation during the previous monsoon, Mr. Nehru said engineers would study the reason for the occurrence of waterlogging in these few new areas.

Many areas near sites for infrastructure projects have reported water stagnation this year.

HR & CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu said that Walltax road did not have water stagnation because the Highways Department had completed 75% of the work there.

