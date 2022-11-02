T.N. Rains | Two subways, several roads closed off in Chennai due to inundation

Subways in Rangarajapuram and Ganesapuram have been closed; in addition some roads that are water-logged have also been closed by the Chennai traffic police

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 02, 2022 17:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the water-logging in the Ganesapuram subway near Vyasarpadi railway station on Wednesday morning | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chennai City Traffic Police closed traffic in two subways, Rangarajapuram in T. Nagar and Ganesapuram near Perambur, due to the flooding caused by heavy rains on Wednesday. 

City Traffic Police said the heavy rains on Tuesday night and Wednesday resulted in the two subways getting flooded. As the subways are water-logged, the traffic police have announced traffic diversions for vehicles bound for these closed subways. 

Vehicles coming from Vyasarpadi towards the Ganesapuram subway would proceed on Pulianthope High Road and Basin Bridge flyover to reach the city, whereas vehicles going towards Vyasarpadi  would be diverted on the Perambur High road and flyover. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Having closed the Rangarajapuram subway, the police would be allowing vehicles on the Rangarajapuram flyover.

The traffic police have also closed a few roads in north Chennai due to stagnation of rain water on Ashtabujam Road, Millers Road, Medavakkam Tank Road, Pantheon Lane in Egmore, Ajax bus terminus, and Anna Nagar Blue Star 2nd Avenue. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Similarly, Ashok Nagar 4th, 7th and 11th avenues, and P.T. Rajan Salai,  have been closed for traffic. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
rains

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app