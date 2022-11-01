T.N. Rains: Traffic flow badly affected in Chennai, as motorists struggle through inundated roads

A scene on on Stephenson road, Vyasarpadi on Tuesday | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

ADVERTISEMENT

Many office-goers had a tough time to reach their destination either by their two-wheelers or cars as rain water flooded the roads of the city that has seen nearly continuous rainfall since late Monday evening.

The city witnessed flooding on arterial roads such as General Patterson Road, Walltax Road, Eldams Road, Anna Salai and other places as well. Pedestrians also had difficulties in moving from one place to another due to the water inundation on the roads. Motorists were seen dragging their vehicle as rain water entered engines.

S. Ramachandran, a motorist in Alwarpet said, “The rain water chokes the free movement of traffic and there is no free flow of rain water since the stormwater drain work that is ongoing has blocked the roads. The roads are slushy too in some areas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Senthilkumar, an IT employee in Ambattur said, “It was very difficult to travel on roads from Royappettah where I live. Vehicles are moving slowly due to the water stagnation on roads.

Water stagnated at Thiruvottriyur High Road, Tondiarpet, Pattalam, Ashok Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Alwarpet and elsewhere in the city and vehicular traffic was also affected.

Two subways were submerged in water near the Kathipara Grade separator and the Chennai airport.