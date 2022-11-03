T.N. Rains | Schools in Chennai work to ensure campuses are free from water stagnation

The School Education Dept has asked schools to ensure their campuses are not water-logged, equipment is not damaged and electrical connections are safe

With schools having remained shut in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts over the last two days owing to heavy rains, heads of schools have been asked by the School Education Department to ensure that campuses are safe and free from any damage or water logging.

“We have asked school heads to take stock of the situation and have given them the flexibility to reopen for select classes if there is water stagnation on their campus. On Thursday, one school did not reopen in the Chennai District and five schools partially functioned for senior classes alone,” said S. Mars, Chief Educational Officer, Chennai.

A month ago, the Department had instructed schools to follow a host of safety measures ahead of the Northeast monsoon. An official from the Department said that schools have been asked to check for any structural damage if rains were heavy, to ensure that the area in and around the campus is dry and that electrical connections are safe.

Online classes

Over the last two days, some private schools opted to have online classes depending on whether a majority of their students had power and internet access.

“We already had a plan in place with a schedule for online classes in case it rains, for our senior students. On Tuesday and Wednesday, we had online classes for students of classes 10, 11 and 12 alone,” said Lakshmi Prabha, Principal, Prasan Vidya Mandir.