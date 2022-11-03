T.N. Rains | Panel to study a few flooded areas in Chennai to work on solution, says Minister K.N. Nehru

Flood-prone areas have reduced in the core city after successful implementation of stormwater drains based on the recommendations of the committee, the Minister said, but some new areas are still flooding and this is being worked on

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 16:09 IST

Tamil Nadu, Chennai 03/11/2022 : GreaterChennai Corporation workers cleaning the stagnated rain water at Cochrane Basin Road, Korukkupet in Chennai on Thursday. Photo : B.Jothi Ramalingam/The Hindu | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

A committee headed by retired IAS officer V. Thiruppugazh, will conduct another round of study of the areas that have been flooded this northeast monsoon, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru has said.

Speaking to journalists during the inspection of stormwater drains in the city, he said the number of flooded roads came down this year in areas where stormwater drains had been constructed, as recommended by the committee.

However, a few new areas have been flooded this year. The committee would shortly study the reason for the problem. Work to resolve such civic issues would be taken up after the rains, the Minister said.

Mr. Nehru visited flood prone areas such as Montieth Road (Red Cross Road) at Egmore near the banks of the Cooum to assess the impact of the new stormwater drains. Residents said water stagnation on the road had come down this year after the new stormwater drain, connecting the road to the Cooum River, was completed.

Mr. Nehru accompanied Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu to inspect the new drains along roads such as Velayudam Salai in ward 61 at Mint, Mookar Nallamuthu Street in ward 60, St. Xavier Street in ward 55 and GKM Colony in ward 64.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has asked officials to take measures to improve public health in some of the flooded areas.

