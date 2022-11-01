T.N. Rains | Heavy to very heavy rains forecast for isolated places in and around Chennai over next 24 hours

Over the next five days, light to moderate rain has been forecast for many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal | Photo Credit: RAGU R

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Tuesday issued a “heavy to very heavy rain” warning at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts for the next 24 hours.

Addressing presspersons on Tuesday S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai, said that isolated places in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Karaikal, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Dharmapuri districts as well as Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness heavy rains during the same period.

Over the next five days, light to moderate rain has been forecast for many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, he said.

For Chennai city, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degree Celsius and 22-23 degree Celsius respectively.

Chennai City recorded 3rd highest rainfall in 72 years

Mr. Balachandran said that Chennai City had witnessed widespread rains overnight and had brought down the rainfall deficit from -48% to -29% for the last month. In place of the usual 27 cm, only 14cm was recorded from October 1 to 31.

The Nungambakkam station recorded 8.4 cm on November 1, Tuesday, which is the third-highest in the last 72 years and the highest in the last 30 years. In 1990, the station recorded 13 cm in that one day and in 1964 it recorded 11 cm of rain.

Mr. Balachandran also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days since winds were expected to touch 40-50 km/hr..