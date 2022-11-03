T.N. Rains | Delta, southern districts likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday

Chennai city and its surrounding areas is likely to see moderate rains, the Regional Meteorological Centre has said

A view of stagnant rainwater at the government polytechnic college hostel campus in Tondiarpet in Chennai on Thursday | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Chennai city and its surrounding areas is likely to see moderate rains, the Regional Meteorological Centre has said

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has forecast heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal on Friday.

Additional Director General of Meteorology, RMC, Chennai, S. Balachandran on Thursday said that an upper cyclonic circulation that lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood, extending up to the upper tropospheric levels, is expected to bring the rains.

Sirkali records 22 cm

He said that the Northeast Monsoon had been active over the State, and in the last 24 hours one place had recorded extremely heavy rainfall, seven locations had registered very heavy rainfall and 20 locations, heavy rainfall. Sirkali had recorded 22 cm of rainfall, Thanjavur 18 cm, Chidambaram had recorded 15 cm, Sethiathope 13 cm, Kattumannarkoil 11 cm, Mamallapuram 9 cm, Maduranthakam 7 cm and Thiruporur 6 cm of rainfall.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Puducherry.

Mr. Balachandran said that till November 7, light to moderate rain was likely at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Next 24 hours

Over the next 24 hours, sky conditions are likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorms lightning with moderate rains are likely to occur. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 29-30˚C and 25˚C respectively.

For Chennai city and its surroundings, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rains are likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30-31 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively.