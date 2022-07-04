T.N. puts in place surveillance measures along borders adjoining Karaikal

Border areas being screened for suspected cases of cholera, while mobile teams are on alert, says official

With the Union Territory of Puducherry declaring a ‘public health emergency’ in Karaikal following the outbreak of acute diarrhoeal diseases, Tamil Nadu’s Health Department has put in place surveillance measures along the borders adjoining Karaikal.

T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai were the adjacent districts as well as one block in Tiruvarur district.

Borders adjoining Karaikal were being screened for suspected cases of cholera, while mobile teams were on alert. Instructions were given to local bodies to ensure safe water supply through sufficient chlorination. “The situation is so far good at our end in Tamil Nadu. We are fully prepared,” he said.

Cholera is a notifiable disease, and every medical practitioner, laboratories who come across a case should notify the local health authority, he said.

Cholera was caused by vibrio cholerae, and it is transmitted by contaminated water, unsafe food, dirty hands and vomit or stools of affected persons. Control measures, included isolation of cases, providing information about cholera with simple messages, such as washing hands with soap after using the toilet, before preparing food and before eating, use only boiled water, and whenever raw fruits or vegetables are used, ensure that they are cleaned with good quality water, he said.

He added that rehydration was the immediate solution to save patients. Sufficient quantities of oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets are available and if needed, they will be admitted in the isolation wards for IV infusion and provision of antibiotics. “Our experience says that more than 80% of the cases can be effectively managed with proper use of ORS,” he added. Food should be prepared using safe drinking water, thoroughly cooked, while food handlers should be extra careful in ensuring cleanliness, he said.