T.N. promulgates ordinance to ‘temporarily’ take over Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden bungalow

An ordinance to take over “temporarily” the residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa — Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden, Chennai —was promulgated.

On May 21, Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his consent for the ordinance.

A senior official in the government clarified that the acquisition is “temporary” since settlement has not yet been made to legal heirs for the take over of the property. An amount of ₹66 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

A trust has been formed with the Chief Minister as the head. and Deputy Chief Minister and Information Minister as trustees. Other trustees include government officials like the Information Secretary.