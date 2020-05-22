Chennai

T.N. promulgates ordinance to ‘temporarily’ take over Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden bungalow

Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.   | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

A senior official clarified that the acquisition is “temporary” since settlement has not yet been made to legal heirs.

An ordinance to take over “temporarily” the residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa — Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden, Chennai —was promulgated.

On May 21, Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his consent for the ordinance.

A senior official in the government clarified that the acquisition is “temporary” since settlement has not yet been made to legal heirs for the take over of the property. An amount of ₹66 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

A trust has been formed with the Chief Minister as the head. and Deputy Chief Minister and Information Minister as trustees. Other trustees include government officials like the Information Secretary.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 9:51:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tn-promulgates-ordinance-to-temporarily-take-over-jayalalithaas-poes-garden-bungalow/article31646958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY