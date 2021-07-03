T.N. postal circle level dak adalat on July 23

The Department of Posts will conduct a Tamil Nadu postal circle level dak adalat on July 23 at 11.30 a.m. in the office of the Chief Postmaster General on Anna Salai. Chief Postmaster General and chairperson of circle dak adalat will address the grievances of customers.

Customers may send their grievances on postal services with details to M. Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Director(SB and FS), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai – 600 002 or to pg.tn@indiapost.gov.in on or before July 14.

The grievances related to pension and postal services like delay in delivery of mails, speed post articles, parcels, money orders and complaints on savings bank and counter services will be covered during the meeting, said a press release.