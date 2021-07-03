Chennai

T.N. postal circle level dak adalat on July 23

The Department of Posts will conduct a Tamil Nadu postal circle level dak adalat on July 23 at 11.30 a.m. in the office of the Chief Postmaster General on Anna Salai. Chief Postmaster General and chairperson of circle dak adalat will address the grievances of customers.

Customers may send their grievances on postal services with details to M. Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Director(SB and FS), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai – 600 002 or to pg.tn@indiapost.gov.in on or before July 14.

The grievances related to pension and postal services like delay in delivery of mails, speed post articles, parcels, money orders and complaints on savings bank and counter services will be covered during the meeting, said a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2021 1:48:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tn-postal-circle-level-dak-adalat-on-july-23/article35110497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY